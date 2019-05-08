Image copyright PA Image caption Hannah Cobley denies murder and claims the baby was stillborn

A woman silenced her newborn by forcing something down her throat before wrapping her in plastic bags and leaving her to die, a court heard.

Hannah Cobley, 29, also inflicted head injuries on the newborn, according to the prosecution in her murder trial.

She is accused of leaving the baby in an overgrown area at the Leicestershire farm, where she lived with her parents.

She later searched the internet to find out how long a newborn could "survive without being fed", the jury was told.

Post-mortem examinations revealed the baby had survived her injuries for two hours or more before dying, said prosecutor Jonas Hankin QC.

Miss Cobley, whose father owns a transport business and also keeps livestock on the farm in Stoney Stanton, denies murdering the child in the early hours of April 26, 2017.

'Concealed pregnancy'

The defendant, who left grammar school aged 15 and has worked as a driver for her father's firm, claims her recollection is that the baby was stillborn.

Opening the case against Miss Cobley at Leicester Crown Court, Mr Hankin told jurors: "This case concerns the death of a newborn baby girl following a concealed pregnancy and a clandestine or hidden birth.

"Neither the father of the child, whose identity is unknown, nor the mother's family and friends were aware of the pregnancy, which was the product of a consensual one-night-stand."

The birth of the infant took place between 02:00 and 02:45 GMT, Mr Hankin said, into the bowl of an outside toilet at the farm.

He told the jury: "Miss Cobley gave birth to a living child. Although premature at 32 weeks' gestation - roughly seven months - she was a normal healthy baby.

"If Miss Cobley had brought her pregnancy to the attention of midwife care prior to the delivery, she would most likely have ensured that her baby was delivered in good condition."

Mr Hankin added: "Miss Cobley did nothing to ensure her baby lived. On the contrary, the prosecution case is that Miss Cobley, with chilling clarity of purpose, deliberately and intentionally killed her baby."

The trial continues.

