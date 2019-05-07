Pensioner dies after being hit by bus in Leicester
- 7 May 2019
A woman in her 70s has died after being hit by a bus in Leicester city centre.
A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said officers were called to Humberstone Gate by East Midlands Ambulance Service at about 17:00 BST on Friday.
The woman was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham but died on Monday.
No other people were injured and officers are looking to speak to any witnesses.
