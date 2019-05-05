Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption The man is facing three charges including dangerous driving.

A man has been charged after a car collided with a train on a level crossing in Leicestershire.

The crash happened on Station Lane, Kirby Bellars, between Melton Mowbray and Leicester, at 03:30 BST on Saturday.

A 28-year-old, from Melton, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level is above the limit and dangerous driving.

He has been bailed to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court on 20 June.

Image copyright Google Image caption The road is likely to be closed for some time, police said.

He also faces charges of obstructing an engine or carriage using the railway by an unlawful act.

Police responding to the crash said the driver was pulled from the car "moments" before it was hit by a freight train.

While disruption to rail services only lasted a few hours, Station Lane is likely to be closed for some time, police said.

