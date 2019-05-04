Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Network Rail said there was some disruption on the line overnight

A man has been arrested after a train collided with a car at a level crossing in Leicestershire.

British Transport Police said the crash happened at Kirkby Bellars, between Melton Mowbray and Leicester, in the early hours.

Officers said the driver was pulled clear after the vehicle crashed into barriers and he was then arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Network Rail said disruption on the line was cleared by 09:00 BST.

There are no reports of any injuries.

