Local election results: Tories stay in control at district council
- 3 May 2019
The Conservatives have kept control of North West Leicestershire District Council despite losing five seats.
Their majority was reduced to two after the Lib Dems added three seats, the Green Party gained one and a third independent was elected.
Nick Rushton, Conservative leader of Leicestershire County Council, retained his Long Whatton and Diseworth seat.
The Tories now have 20 seats on the council, Labour 10, Lib Dems four, three independents and one Green Party.