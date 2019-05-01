Image copyright Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The hydraulic cutting equipment worth £30,000 is used by firefighters dealing with car crashes

Lifesaving equipment used to cut people from crashed cars has been stolen from a fire station in Leicester.

Burglars took the equipment costing £30,000 from one of the appliances at the central fire station, on Lancaster Road at about 23:40 GMT on Tuesday.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the "reckless act... has put lives of the community at risk".

Police said the burglar was disturbed and made off in a waiting car being driven by another person.

The fire service said the Lukas battery-operated hydraulic cutting equipment is "vital".

"It is used by firefighters every day when dealing with road traffic collisions in the rapid extrication of people, and enables them to have the best possible chance of survival and recovery."

Assistant chief fire and rescue officer Paul Weston said: "To steal this equipment is totally irresponsible, showing a blatant disregard for public safety.

"This has the potential to prevent the nearest fire appliance responding to an incident."

