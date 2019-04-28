Image copyright @LFRS Shepshed Image caption The bus driver was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham

The front of a double-decker bus has been ripped off in a crash with a coach.

It happened at about 17:30 BST on Saturday in Old Ashby Road, Loughborough.

The bus driver was taken to hospital where he remains with a serious head injury.

One bus passenger walked away with minor injuries. There were no coach passengers and its driver was uninjured.

Image copyright @LFRS Shepshed Image caption No passengers were travelling on the coach

The police, ambulance, fire service and air ambulance were on scene and the road was closed until about 02:00 BST.

Police said at the time of the collision the bus was travelling along Old Ashby Road on to the A512 while the coach was travelling on the A512 towards Loughborough.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the crash.

