Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Leah Fray, 27, was found by firefighters at a flat in Leicester on Sunday morning

A man has been charged with murder, rape and arson after a woman's body was found in a burning flat.

Curtis Moyse, 18, was charged by Leicestershire Police over the death of Leah Fray earlier this month.

The 27-year-old's body was found by firefighters responding to a blaze in Mere Road, Leicester, just after 07:00 BST on Sunday.

Mr Moyse, of Avonside Drive, Leicester, will appear at the city's magistrates' court later.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.