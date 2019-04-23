Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Leah Fray, 27, was found by firefighters at a flat in Leicester on Sunday morning

A man has been arrested after a woman's body was found in a burning building in Leicester.

Leah Fray, 27, was discovered by firefighters at a flat at the junction of Mere Road and Diseworth Street on Sunday morning.

Police said they believed the fire had been started deliberately.

The 56-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barwell. Leicestershire Police has not said what he has been arrested on suspicion of.

He remains in custody and inquiries are ongoing.

