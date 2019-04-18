Image copyright Atish Vadher Image caption The couple said they were now avoiding bus travel for the rest of the trip

A couple celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Peru were held at gunpoint on a tourist bus.

Atish and Jaspreet Vadher, from Markfield, Leicestershire, were a day into a two-week trip when their bus was stopped by six masked robbers.

The couple said the ordeal was "frightening" and left them shaken, but they were continuing their holiday.

The Foreign Office said there had been similar robberies in the area recently and are reviewing advice to travellers.

Image copyright Atish Vadher Image caption The couple were heading to the Amazon as part of an organised tour with G Adventures

Dr Vadher, a freshwater biologist at the University of Northampton, said he and his wife were travelling from Puerto Maldonado to the Peruvian Amazon with tour operator G Adventures when their bus was ambushed on 14 April.

"They stormed onto the bus, held us all at gunpoint and started to steal everyone's belongings," he said.

"The tour guides told us afterwards they shouted 'let's kill them all, and take their stuff'.

"Everybody on the bus was frightened and, even afterwards, were very shaken up."

The Vadhers avoided having anything stolen as their bags were underneath their seats, but 10 other travellers had passports, wallets and cameras taken.

The couple are now heading to Machu Picchu before flying to Bolivia.

"We're going to try and keep as positive as possible," added Dr Vadher.

"We have created some nice memories but we're just trying to put this section of our trip behind us, refresh and start again on our South America tour."

Image copyright Atish Vadher Image caption Dr Vadher said it had been their dream to visit the Amazon rainforest

G Adventures said no-one was physically harmed during the ordeal but it was investigating how safe the area is for tourists in future.

It added: "As a precautionary measure, all G Adventures trips in the area are currently avoiding this road, and will instead be escorted by a security guard to a different river port."

The Foreign Office said it was reviewing its travel advice after other British tourists and buses were robbed at gunpoint recently.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.