Image copyright Jessica Deary Image caption Alarms were set off by the raid in the early hours of Tuesday

A cash machine has been stolen after a vehicle was driven into the entrance of a zoo, police have said.

Leicestershire Police said the raid at Twycross Zoo, in Leicestershire, took place at about 05:35 BST on Tuesday after alarms were activated.

Officers said no other items were believed to have been stolen, and no harm is thought to have been caused to any animals.

The BBC has contacted the zoo for comment.

Image copyright Jessica Deary

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.