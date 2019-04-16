Image caption Shahib Asan, of Leicestershire Police, has been jailed for four years and nine months

A former special constable who threatened to burn down his former family friends' house has been jailed.

Shahib Asan, 23, also sent threatening letters and messages to the family.

He was originally given a 12-month suspended sentence after being found guilty of harassment and perverting the course of justice.

Asan, of Birstall, Leicestershire, has now been jailed for more than four years after the solicitor general appealed the original sentence.

The former Leicestershire Police special constable was also caught on camera throwing paint stripper over the family's car.

The attorney general's office said Asan had claimed the messages were sent by someone who hacked his computer and took steps to incriminate him, including planting his fingerprints on the threatening letters.

At the Court of Appeal in London on Tuesday, Asan was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison.

Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC said: "The original sentence handed down was, in my view, unduly lenient.

"I hope the offender's immediate imprisonment gives some comfort to the family who were harassed and lived under the threat of violence for a sustained period."

