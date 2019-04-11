Image caption The fire was caused by an electrical fault

Two people killed in a house fire, which was caused by an electrical fault, have been named by coroners.

Malcolm George Nokes, 89, and Margaret Ann Nokes, 86, died when the property on Church Road, in Kirby Muxloe, Leicestershire, caught alight.

The couple died at the scene in the early hours of Friday morning.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service found the cause of the blaze was accidental and related to a fault in the house's fuse box.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.