Image caption The man and woman who died have not yet been named by police

A fatal blaze at a house in a Leicestershire village was caused accidentally by an electrical fault, fire investigators have said.

A man and a woman died at the scene in Church Road, Kirby Muxloe, at about 03:30 BST on Friday.

The blaze was caused by a fault in the house's fuse box, a Leicestershire Fire and Rescue spokesman said.

The two people have not yet been named and police said identification was a matter for the coroner.

The deaths are not being treated as suspicious, the force added.

