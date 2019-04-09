Image copyright PA Image caption The tribunal said it was "satisfied" Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba had reflected on the events that led to Jack Adcock's death

A doctor convicted over the death of a six-year-old boy can return to work, a medical tribunal has ruled.

In 2015, Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba was found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter over the death of Jack Adcock.

She was struck off in 2018 but appealed against the decision.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service has ruled she can return to work, but only under close supervision. A review will be held before her suspension expires in July.

The tribunal found her fitness to practice was "impaired" as she had not had face-to-face contact with patients since 2015.

Giving evidence at the hearing, Dr Bawa-Garba apologised to the Adcock family.

Image caption Jack Adcock died at Leicester Royal Infirmary in 2011 when undiagnosed sepsis led to cardiac arrest

In 2011, Jack, who had Down's syndrome and a heart condition, died from a cardiac arrest caused by sepsis 11 hours after being admitted to hospital.

Prosecutors in Dr Bawa Garba's criminal trial said his death was caused by an incorrect diagnosis and "serious neglect" by staff.

Dr Bawa-Garba's defence said she had worked a 12-hour shift with no break and there was a lot of miscommunication in the ward.

