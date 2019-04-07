Image copyright Mark Jordan Image caption An air ambulance was seen over the quarry following the incident

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a tree at an off-road 4x4 event in Rutland.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to a quarry in Tixover, near Stamford, at 10:38 BST.

Leicestershire Police said a man in his 40s was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, by road ambulance.

The 4x4 event had to be cancelled and organisers have urged anyone with pictures and videos of the vehicle involved to share them with police.

