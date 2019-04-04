Image caption Bradgate Park has herds of red and fallow deer

A young fallow buck has died after it became entangled in a discarded carrier bag at a park.

Rangers at Bradgate Park in Leicestershire said the deer was severely injured after it jumped a wall in "blind panic" with the bag "covering its face and strangling it".

The park has urged visitors to take away their rubbish.

In 2016, a deer's stomach was found to be full of plastic poo bags left at the same park.

Bradgate Park Trust added on its Facebook page that as a wild animal, rangers could not approach it to remove the bag.

