A man has been found dead trapped between a van and barrier on the hard shoulder of the M1.

Police were called on Wednesday night after a van had been found on the northbound carriageway between junctions 22 and 23 in Leicestershire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and there were no other people with the white Mercedes Sprinter van, police said.

Detectives are appealing for information.

Det Con Pete Davies, from Leicestershire Police, said: "Did you notice anything untoward or did you see the vehicle prior to it stopping?

"If you have a dashcam in your vehicle, please check it for any footage it may have recorded."

