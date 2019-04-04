Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Leicester man ran over armed police officer

A driver who ran over an armed police officer has been jailed for four years.

Yasin Adam hit the officer outside his home on Bradbourne Road, Leicester, in October.

The 25-year-old was cleared of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm but convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday.

Adam was attempting to escape from two armed officers who had followed him due to suspicions over his driving.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Judge Philip Head described Adam's driving as "flagrantly dangerous"

The officers followed him to Bradbourne Road at about 04:00 GMT on 5 October.

As he tried to escape, Adam drove into PC Thomas Hamilton-Rutter, causing him serious injuries including a fractured skull, hearing loss and bruising.

Judge Philip Head said: "You knew you were being followed and when you drove into your own driveway, you realised you had effectively cornered yourself.

"In trying to escape the police, you knew you may very well hit him, even if it was not your intention."

Judge Head described Adam's driving as "flagrantly dangerous" and said he had "ample opportunity" to hand himself into police.

He was arrested about four hours after PC Hamilton-Rutter was hit.

Image copyright @JMT896 Image caption Yasin Adam's car had been followed by police from Leicester city centre

Prosecuting, Luke Blackburn spoke of the long-term effects of the officer's injuries.

He said PC Hamilton-Rutter had had to undergo physiotherapy and suffered from tinnitus and partial loss of hearing in one ear.

The PC said: "The support I have received from family, friends and colleagues during a difficult few months has been fantastic and I want to thank everyone who has been involved in that."

Judge Head added: "There is no certainty he will be able to return to full duty - in short, you have devastated his life."

Defending, James Keeley said Adam had "genuine remorse".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.