Image caption Georgia Kenney had been sleeping rough outside of the McDonald's branch in Leicester

A McDonald's staff member has thrown a bucket of water over a homeless woman.

Georgia Kenney was outside a branch in Leicester and said she woke up feeling wet at about 07:00 GMT. When she fully came to she said she saw a big bucket of water being thrown at her.

The 19-year-old, from Barwell in Leicestershire, said no attempt was made to warn her before she was soaked and she planned to involve the police.

McDonald's disputes that she had no prior warning but has apologised.

Image caption Miss Kenney says an eyewitness confronted staff, claiming no attempt was made to wake her

Miss Kenney has been sleeping rough in the city for a year since she and her partner broke up.

'Staff said it was disgusting'

She said: "I was woken up feeling really wet and I was just like, 'What is that?' and I got up and saw water coming all the way down.

"I got up and the manager came out with a big bucket of water and poured it all down where I was lying.

"I said he could have woken me up before he did it, he said he tried."

Miss Kenney said an eyewitness confronted the member of staff at the Market Street restaurant, because no prior attempt was made to wake her. The restaurant disputed this and said it did issue a prior warning.

Miss Kenney said she was only relieved it had not happened any earlier in the morning, when temperatures were even colder.

"It could have been a worse situation.

"I could have been in hospital.

"Even staff at the store said it was disgusting and that I need to report it," she said.

A spokeswoman for McDonald's said: "We apologise for this incident.

"Although the person in question was asked to move by a crew member initially, we appreciate that more consideration needs to be shown in the future and we are addressing the matter with the employees involved."

