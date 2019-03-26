Image copyright Google Image caption Police said an employee of Asda in Thurmaston had been injured

A staff member at a supermarket was injured while attempting to stop a suspected shoplifter, police have said.

Emergency services were called at 14:25 GMT to the Asda store on Barkby Thorpe Lane, in Thurmaston, Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said a store employee had "received a cut to their hand".

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and remains in police custody.

Witnesses have told the BBC the injured member of staff was a security guard. Asda has been contacted for a comment.

Police wrote on Facebook: "Staff had attempted to detain a man on suspicion of shoplifting and in the process, one staff member had received a cut to their hand."

East Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics "assisted with a medical emergency... and treated one patient at scene".

