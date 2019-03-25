Leicester park rape: Zakarya Etarghi jailed for life
A rapist who shattered a woman's skull and left her "for dead" near a children's play park has been jailed for life.
The 50-year-old woman was found in a pool of blood off Cedar Road in the Evington area of Leicester last August.
Zakarya Etarghi, 24, of no fixed address, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years for rape and attempted murder at Leicester Crown Court.
Judge Nicholas Dean QC told Etarghi the victim was "lucky to be alive".
"She was attacked in a most brutal way by you and she was left for dead by you," he said during sentencing.
Etarghi, who denied the charges, was convicted by a jury on 7 March.
Prosecutor William Harbage QC said: "The prosecution say this was a brutal and savage physical and sexual assault on her.
"She was left for dead in the park that night. She had life-threatening injuries including a skull that was shattered."
Defence barrister Jason Bartfeld QC admitted it was a "grave case".
"I fully accept that there is no mitigation", he said.
