Image copyright Gerard Lowe Image caption The blaze damaged all three northbound lanes

The M1 has been closed due to an "intense" fire after two lorries collided.

The crash happened between junctions 21 and 20 northbound in Leicestershire just after 01:30 GMT.

Highways officers reopened the southbound carriageway three hours later but the northbound side remains closed for repairs to take place.

Queues of two miles have been reported. It is hoped part of the northbound section will reopen by early afternoon.

Image copyright ESV911 Image caption Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed while the fire was dealt with

There are no reports of any injuries.

A Highways England spokesman said: "The motorway was closed due to a collision and intense vehicle fire involving two HGVs.

"Recovery and clear-up works are complete, however all three lanes of the carriageway require resurfacing following damage from the fire."

Image copyright ESV911 Image caption Drivers have been asked to use alternative routes while repairs are carried out

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three appliances to the scene. The ambulance service and police also attended.

Drivers are being urged to use alternative routes.

