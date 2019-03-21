Image copyright European Photopress Agency Image caption Mr Vichai's son Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha (centre) passes before King Maha Vajiralongkorn during the ceremony

The Leicester City chairman who died in a helicopter crash has been honoured with a royal cremation in his native Thailand.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died along with four others when the helicopter crashed after taking off from the club's stadium on 27 October.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn presided over the ceremony in Bangkok on Thursday.

New Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers and striker Jamie Vardy were among those who attended the cremation.

Nusara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, and pilots and partners Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz also died in the crash at the King Power Stadium.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Jamie Vardy was among the Leicester City players who travelled to Thailand for the ceremony

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Newly-appointed manager Brendan Rodgers (right) was also among the attendees

Leicester City players who were not involved with fixtures being played during the current international break travelled to Asia, with former England striker Jamie Vardy and club captain Wes Morgan among the attendees.

Brendan Rodgers - who was appointed Leicester manager last month after the club fired Claude Puel - was also at the ceremony at Wat Debsirindrawas Ratchaworawiharn Temple.

A funeral for Mr Vichai, which was also attended by the squad, was held at a temple in Bangkok in November.

A memorial for Mr Swaffer and Ms Lechowicz took place at Guildford Cathedral in December.

Image caption (L-R): Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Kaveporn Punpare, Nusara Suknamai, along with Izabela Lechowicz and Eric Swaffer, all died in the crash

Image copyright European Photopress Agency Image caption King Maha Vajiralongkorn (right) lights a royal fire during the cremation ceremony for Mr Vichai

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha (centre) leads relatives during the cremation ceremony

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is conducting a probe into the cause of the crash.

In December, an AAIB report found cockpit pedals had disconnected from the tail rotor of the helicopter, leading the aircraft to spin out of control and crash.

An inquest into the death of the five people on board has been opened and adjourned.

Image copyright European Photopress Agency Image caption Members of Leicester City's squad travelled to Thailand for Mr Vichai's cremation ceremony

