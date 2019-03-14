Image caption Sujan Pal refused to take the man as he had not booked the taxi.

A taxi driver who was left blind in one eye after a one-punch attack has been forced to quit his job.

Sujan Pal said he was "very worried" about his future after being assaulted when he refused to let a man into his car on Christmas Day.

Police are re-appealing for witnesses over the attack, which took place outside the Rose and Crown pub in Houghton on the Hill, Leicestershire.

Officers believe several people who saw what happened have not come forward.

Mr Pal, 39, refused to take the man as he had not booked the taxi. The punch damaged his eye socket and left him completely blind in his left eye.

He said it was the "first time anything like this has ever happened to me" in his 12 years as a taxi driver.

"I am very worried about what the future holds. I need my vision to work and support my family," Mr Pal added.

"I know that people saw what happened to me and I would ask that they please co-operate with the police and do the right thing so that this does not happen to anyone else."

Image caption Sujan Pal said he was worried about being able to provide for this family

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and released pending further inquiries.

Det Sgt David Speight said it was a "very nasty and unprovoked attack".

"A single punch to the face has changed his whole life and he is now unable to work and provide for his family.

"People were around that night and specifically information has been received about the incident from some witnesses who for whatever reason are reluctant to provide written statements."

