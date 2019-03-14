Image copyright PA Image caption Five people - including three members of the same family who lived in a flat above the shop - died in the blast

The site of a house and shop destroyed in an explosion which killed five people has been sold at auction.

The blast ripped through the store and flat above on Hinckley Road, Leicester, on 25 February last year.

Auctioneers Shonki Brothers described the cleared site, which was sold for £92,000, as "ideal for development".

Three men were jailed for life for murder having blown up the Polish supermarket in a bid to claim a £300,000 insurance payout.

The estate agent said the site was brought by an anonymous buyer on Wednesday evening.

New tributes were recently placed on a temporary memorial close to the site, a year on from the explosion.

Mary Ragoobeer, 46, her two sons Shane, 18, and Sean, 17, and Shane's girlfriend Leah Reek, 18, died in the blast at the flat.

Shopkeeper Viktorija Ljevleva, 22, who was the girlfriend of one of the men who plotted the explosion, was also killed.

Arkan Ali, 38, Aram Kurd, 34, and Hawkar Hassan, 33, caused the explosion by pouring a huge amount of petrol around the shop, fully aware the fire they set would be a fatal one.

Their actions have been described as "white-collar" mass murder.

