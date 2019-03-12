Image caption Police were called to the break-in on Halford Street, Leicester, shortly after midnight on Monday

Two women have been arrested after thousands of pounds worth of clothing was stolen when ram-raiders reversed a car into a shop window.

Police said a blue Suzuki SX4 smashed into the glass-fronted entrance of Flannels, in Halford Street, Leicester, shortly after midnight on Monday.

Clothing was put into the boot by three suspects before the car sped off.

The women, 29 and 30, from Leicester, are being held on suspicion of handling stolen goods and remain in custody.

Officers believe five people were involved.

CCTV also showed a white VW Golf at the scene, which left in convoy with the Suzuki.

Both vehicles headed out of the city along the A47 and into Tudor Road.

Following a call, the Suzuki was located and recovered by police in Western Park Road.

A large quantity of clothing, believed to be from the store, was found at a property in Aikman Avenue on Monday night when officers executed a warrant there.

Image caption Officers are still appealing for anyone with information to get in touch

Last month, £40,000 worth of goods was stolen from a Flannels store in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, after a car was reversed into a shop window.

A Flannels shop in Leeds was also ram-raided for the third time, last August.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.