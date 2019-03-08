Image copyright David Swanson Image caption Nearby residents described seeing flames coming from the factory roof

A huge bed factory fire where loud bangs "like shot guns" were heard coming from a warehouse was "believed to be accidental".

Black smoke could be seen six miles away from the fire in Blaby Industrial Park, Winchester Avenue, Leicestershire, on Wednesday afternoon.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation concluded it was thought to be accidental.

Firefighters were still at the scene on Friday checking for hot spots.

The industrial estate was evacuated and police said there were no reports of injuries.

David Swanson, who lives nearby, previously told the BBC the fire "sounded like containers exploding, like shot guns".

An aerial ladder platform was still being used on Friday to check the area.

Image copyright @LFRSSouthern Image caption Firefighters were at the scene on Friday checking for hot spots

Image copyright @LFRSSouthern Image caption The bed factory was damaged in the fire

