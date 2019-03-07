Image caption Madeleine McCann was three when she went missing in 2007

A Netflix documentary about the disappearance of Madeleine McCann could "potentially hinder" the search for her, said her parents.

Madeleine was three when she was last seen while on holiday with her family in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in May 2007.

Gerry and Kate McCann said in a statement the film could affect the police investigation.

The documentary is due to air later this month. Netflix has been contacted for comment.

Madeleine's parents Kate and Gerry McCann, from Rothley, Leicestershire, have pledged never to give up the search for their daughter, who vanished from the family's holiday apartment while they were dining at a restaurant nearby.

In a statement, they said: "We are aware that Netflix are planning to screen a documentary in March 2019 about Madeleine's disappearance.

"The production company told us that they were making the documentary and asked us to participate.

"We did not see - and still do not see - how this programme will help the search for Madeleine and, particularly given there is an active police investigation, it could potentially hinder it."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Streaming giant Netflix is due to air the documentary later this month

Mr and Mrs McCann also said their views were not reflected in the programme.

Scotland Yard launched its own investigation, Operation Grange, into Madeleine's disappearance in 2013, after a Portuguese inquiry failed to make any headway.

In November, a further £150,000 was granted to the investigation to allow it to continue until 31 March.

