Image copyright Highways England Image caption Two of three lanes are closed on the southbound carriageway of the motorway between junctions 23 and 23A

Repairs to a pothole are causing delays of more than an hour on the M1 in Leicestershire, Highways England has said.

Two of three lanes are closed on the southbound carriageway of the motorway between junctions 23 and 23A.

Jean Bryden wrote on the BBC East Midlands Facebook page the condition of motorways was "shocking... a serious accident waiting to happen".

The delays currently stretch from junctions 23A to junction 25.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Queues currently span from junction 23A to junction 25

Ms Bryden posted: "The condition of motorways is shocking, not only the M1. A serious accident waiting to happen. Highways England need to get on it."

V Angelo Didonna also wrote: "About time... that pothole has been there at least 3-4 months... shame on you... we do pay road tax... where does the money go?"

I just missed this. Two cars were in the hard shoulder about 100 metres away, both with flat tyres — Marcus Boocock (@Bookey81) March 6, 2019

