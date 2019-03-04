Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mark Bindley was given a 19-year sentence for several sexual offences against a child occurring over a decade

A 55-year-old man has been jailed for historic sexual offences against a female teenager when he was in his 20s.

Mark Bindley, of Oak Crescent, in the Braunstone area of Leicester, began abusing the child in the 1980s and the abuse carried on until 1996.

Bindley, who denied 15 indecent assault charges, was jailed for 19 years at Leicester Crown Court.

Det Con George White, of Leicestershire Police, said Bindley committed the abuse "in a calculated manner".

During the trial, Bindley was also found guilty of two counts of gross indecency with a child under 16 on 26 February this year.

Bindley will be on licence for a year after his release and will be on the sex offender register indefinitely.

Det Con White said the victim had shown "great courage".

"Bindley committed his abuse in a calculated manner, always ensuring that he and his victim were alone," he said.

"He was in his 20s and she was a child. He gave her money in the hope that she wouldn't tell anyone about what he was doing."

