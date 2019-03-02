Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the crash happened near Six Hills on the A46

A man has died in a crash on the A46, close to the Leicestershire-Nottinghamshire border.

It happened near Six Hills, close to the A6006 junction, at about 05:45 GMT and is believed to have involved one car, a silver Mini.

A man in his 20s, who was in the vehicle, died at the scene. A second man's injuries are not believed to be serious.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash.

The road was closed in both directions from the A6006 Paddy's Lane to the junction with Back Lane and Station Road, Willougby-on-the-Wolds, while officers investigated.

