Image copyright Leicester Media Image caption The car was carrying four people when it entered the water

A car carrying four people plunged into a canal following a police chase.

Officers tried to stop a BMW in Vaughan Way, Leicester, on Friday evening but it later collided with a fence and entered the Grand Union Canal.

Four people were taken to hospital, where one currently remains. Her injuries are not thought to be serious.

Three men, aged 28, 24 and 23, and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and theft of a motor vehicle.

Image copyright Leicester media Image caption Four people have been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and theft of a motor vehicle

Image copyright Leicester Media Image caption The car was recovered late on Friday

