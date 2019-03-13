Image copyright PA Image caption Five people - including three members of the same family who lived in a flat above the shop - died in the blast

The site of a house and shop destroyed in an explosion - killing five people - is due to go under the hammer.

The blast ripped through the store and the flat above on Hinckley Road, Leicester, on 25 February last year.

Three men have been jailed for life for murder when they blew up the Polish supermarket in a bid to claim a £300,000 insurance payout.

The cleared site has been listed for auction as "ideal for development" to turn it back into a shop or flats.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mary Ragoobar and two of her sons, Shane and Sean Ragoobeer, were killed in the blast

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Shop worker Viktorija Ijevleva was also killed in the explosion

Mary Ragoobeer, 46, her two sons Shane, 18, and Sean, 17, and Shane's girlfriend Leah Reek, 18, died in the blast at the flat.

Shopkeeper Viktorija Ljevleva, 22, who was the girlfriend of one of the men who plotted the explosion, was also killed.

Image copyright Shonki Brothers Image caption The estate agents have listed the site as having potential for development

A spokesman for estate agent Shonki Brothers said the firm had been instructed to auction the site on behalf of a client.

He said: "We are merely acting as an agent so it will be on the owners to decide on any future arrangements."

The site has a guide price of £75,000 and is up for sale at Leicester City's King Power Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Image caption New tributes were laid at a temporary memorial near the explosion site

New tributes were recently placed on a temporary memorial close to the site, a year since the explosion.

Leicester city councillor Dawn Alfonso said: "It was a tragedy, an absolute tragedy.

"Whatever we've done, we've tried to do very sympathetically and worked with the bereaved about what they want."

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Arkan Ali (left), Hawkar Hassan (centre) and Aram Kurd were found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit fraud

Arkan Ali, 38, Aram Kurd, 34, and Hawkar Hassan, 33, caused the explosion by pouring a huge amount of petrol around the shop, fully aware the fire they set would be a fatal one.

Their actions have been described as "white-collar" mass murder.

