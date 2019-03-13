Leicester explosion: Demolished Hinckley Road site up for sale
The site of a house and shop destroyed in an explosion - killing five people - is due to go under the hammer.
The blast ripped through the store and the flat above on Hinckley Road, Leicester, on 25 February last year.
Three men have been jailed for life for murder when they blew up the Polish supermarket in a bid to claim a £300,000 insurance payout.
The cleared site has been listed for auction as "ideal for development" to turn it back into a shop or flats.
Mary Ragoobeer, 46, her two sons Shane, 18, and Sean, 17, and Shane's girlfriend Leah Reek, 18, died in the blast at the flat.
Shopkeeper Viktorija Ljevleva, 22, who was the girlfriend of one of the men who plotted the explosion, was also killed.
A spokesman for estate agent Shonki Brothers said the firm had been instructed to auction the site on behalf of a client.
He said: "We are merely acting as an agent so it will be on the owners to decide on any future arrangements."
The site has a guide price of £75,000 and is up for sale at Leicester City's King Power Stadium on Wednesday evening.
New tributes were recently placed on a temporary memorial close to the site, a year since the explosion.
Leicester city councillor Dawn Alfonso said: "It was a tragedy, an absolute tragedy.
"Whatever we've done, we've tried to do very sympathetically and worked with the bereaved about what they want."
Arkan Ali, 38, Aram Kurd, 34, and Hawkar Hassan, 33, caused the explosion by pouring a huge amount of petrol around the shop, fully aware the fire they set would be a fatal one.
Their actions have been described as "white-collar" mass murder.
