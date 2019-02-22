Image copyright Facebook Image caption The councillor made the threats in a series of posts last year

A councillor who admitted threatening Theresa May on social media has resigned, months after his conviction.

Richard Alderman was given a community order and curfew in October after admitting sending menacing or grossly offensive messages.

Alderman called for the Prime Minister to be hanged in six Facebook posts between April and July 2018.

Rutland County Council confirmed the move and said a code of conduct report was still being prepared.

Image copyright PA Image caption Rutland County Council said the seat would be left vacant until elections in May

A court in Birmingham heard the independent councillor, of Lonsdale Way, Oakham, accused Mrs May of treason and had also posted grossly offensive messages about MPs Diane Abbott and Anna Soubry.

The six-month curfew effectively barred Alderman from going to meetings and, as the council declined to give him a dispensation, meant he would breach attendance rules.

A council statement said the resignation had "immediate effect".

It also confirmed his Oakham South West seat would remain vacant until elections in May.

The conduct report will be heard at the council's next standards committee, at a date to be set.

