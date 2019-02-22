Image caption Liam Chambers will be sentenced on 1 March

A man has admitted having a gun and more than £100,000 worth of heroin, cocaine and crack.

Liam Chambers, 27, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday to possessing the firearm.

He also admitted two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

The items were found at a house in Scraptoft, Leicestershire, in December 2017, police said. Chambers will be sentenced on 1 March.

The force said a forensic scientist tested the firearm that was found, and it worked as expected.

Chambers was arrested after the items were sent for DNA and fingerprint analysis.

Det Con Beverley Toon, of Leicestershire Police, said: "This was a significant amount of Class A drugs which was found in addition to a firearm and ammunition and I am pleased that Chambers has accepted responsibility."

Chambers also admitted two counts of possessing ammunition and was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing.

