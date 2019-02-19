Image copyright Leicestershire Police ARV Image caption The lorry was stopped on the M1 after a call was made from inside

A Hungarian man has been arrested after 12 people were rescued from the back of a lorry he was driving.

Leicestershire Police Armed Response team tweeted that a call came from inside the lorry "asking for help" on the M1 northbound at about 10:00 GMT.

An air ambulance was called and two lanes had to be closed causing long queues from junction 20, near Lutterworth, Leicestershire.

The 59-year-old man is being held on suspicion of immigration offences.

Several people can be seen in a picture tweeted by the armed response team, receiving treatment from paramedics.

The back of the lorry is piled high with pallets with a small gap at the top.

The force, who stopped the vehicle following concerns for the welfare of the people inside, have handed the investigation over to immigration services.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Long tailbacks formed after two lanes were closed

