Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Jeremy Clarke admitted to his daughter that he had killed Tracey Evans

A man who slit his partner's throat on her 52nd birthday has been jailed for a minimum of 22 years for her murder.

Jeremy Clarke, 55, killed Tracey Evans within 10 minutes of her arriving at their flat in Measham, Leicestershire, after a night out on 5 August.

Clarke was found guilty at Leicester Crown Court on Monday.

The court heard Clarke called his daughter to confess, and planned to end his own life to save himself from prison.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Tracey Evans was killed by Jeremy Clarke who submitted her to "physical, mental, financial and emotional abuse"

