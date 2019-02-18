Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Police said Todd Sadlik-Stephenson was walking his own dog when he launched the attack from behind, stabbing the man in the neck

A man who stabbed a fellow dog walker in the neck in an "unprovoked" attack has been jailed for more than 10 years.

Todd Sadlik-Stephenson, 25, targeted the 35-year-old on Melton Road, East Goscote, Leicestershire, on 14 October.

Police said it was only first aid given by another passerby that saved the victim's life.

Sadlik-Stephenson pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and assault by beating and was jailed for 10 years and six months.

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked on Melton Road in East Goscote

Leicestershire Police said Sadlik-Stephenson - who admitted the offences at Leicester Crown Court - was walking his own dog on Melton Road when he launched the attack from behind.

He also attacked the victim's wife but fled when others intervened.

'Most unimaginable horror'

In a statement issued by police, the victim said: "I don't think we'll ever understand it fully or comprehend why someone would do this to a complete stranger.

"It was a completely unprovoked attack on a couple enjoying an early evening stroll with their dog.

"I'm still on the long road to recovery, while my wife had to witness the most unimaginable horror - stemming the bleeding of a loved one should never have to happen."

Det Insp Tim Lindley said: "There is little doubt in my mind that if it wasn't for the intervention of a member of the public who provided first aid at the scene, this would have been a murder investigation.

"This was a horrific attack which has had a substantial and lasting impact on the victim, who is still recovering from his injuries."

