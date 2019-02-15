Image copyright Leicesterhsire Police Image caption Police wish to identify those in the CCTV images as they may be able to assist with inquiries

Police have issued images of six men they want to trace over "violent disorder" an hour before the Leicester City helicopter crash.

Seven men have already been arrested over the brawl which happened about 19:30 GMT near the King Power Stadium.

CCTV images captured in Filbert Way, near Burnmoor Street, on 27 October have been released.

Four Leicester men, two aged 29 and two aged 48, and three London men, aged 21, 32, 56, were arrested.

The 56-year-old was released with no further action and the rest were released on conditional bail.

Det Con Jack Thomas said: "While no one has reported being injured, the actions of those responsible are unacceptable.

"A number of people including families with young children were leaving the stadium after the match."

The helicopter spun out of control near the football stadium at 20:37 after a mechanism became disconnected, killing Leicester City's chairman and four others.

