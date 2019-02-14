Image caption Jason Lawrance denied four counts of rape and two of sexual assault at Nottingham Crown Court

A man has pleaded not guilty to carrying out six sex attacks over a five-year period across three counties.

Jason Lawrance, 53, of Onley Park, Rugby, Northamptonshire, denied four counts of rape and two of sexual assault at Nottingham Crown Court.

The offences allegedly happened between 2009 and 2014 in Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire.

Mr Lawrance was remanded in custody until a hearing at the crown court on 1 April.

