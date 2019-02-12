Image copyright Rachael Knappier Image caption Rachael Knappier did not leave her house for more than a week after her lips swelled dramatically as a result of lip filler being "incorrectly administered"

A parliamentary debate has called for the regulation of non-surgical cosmetic procedures after a woman's lips swelled dramatically when she had filler injected at a Botox party.

Rachael Knappier had to seek private treatment to fix the problem.

Her MP, Alberto Costa, led the debate, saying it was "beyond belief" that a foreign substance could be injected by someone with no medical expertise.

Miss Knappier wants to see regulation and said the debate was "a good start".

The 29-year-old, from Broughton Astley, said after agreeing to Botox on her forehead, a beautician noticed a lump on her lip from a childhood injury.

Miss Knappier said the lump was her "number one insecurity" and she felt "drawn in" to agree to an injection. Hours later, her lips swelled up so much they touched her nose.

Image caption MP Alberto Costa said the government should "act swiftly and decisively to ensure that proper regulation and protection is in place for all our constituents"

Mr Costa said in Westminster Hall: "As MPs we have a duty to protect the health and safety of our consumers, so allowing them to make informed choices in respect of seeking treatment from professional beauticians."

He said people should have "peace of mind that these treatments will be carried out correctly with minimal risk to one's health".

The MP highlighted that there is no age-related restriction for cosmetic procedures.

He said: "With the prevalence and exposure of these procedures specifically aimed at the young and impressionable, action is required to ensure children are protected."

Image caption Miss Knappier said her case is not an isolated one and it is happening often

Miss Knappier, who attended the debate, said: "I definitely need to see that there is more regulation, things are tightened up and the government take responsibility for that.

"I think it is happening so often now.

"It is not the case of why people are having it done. It is that we need to regulate what is being done."

Image copyright Rachael Knappier Image caption Miss Knappier before the lip filler was administered by the beautician

