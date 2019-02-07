Image copyright @herb1977 Image caption The M1 northbound in Leicestershire is expected to stay closed during the morning rush hour

The M1 in Leicestershire has been closed northbound after a serious crash involving four lorries.

The carriageway has been shut between junctions 19 for Catthorpe and 21 for Leicester as a result of the crash at about 03:20 GMT.

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said a man had been taken to University Hospital Coventry in a life-threatening condition.

Delays are expected to last a significant amount of time.

Highways England advised motorists to find alternative routes. A diversion via the M6 and M69 is in place.

East Midlands Ambulance Service asked people to avoid the area.

Skip Twitter post by @HighwaysEMIDS The #M1 northbound is now being closed at J19 #Catthorpe to divert traffic via the M6 and M69. You'll be able to rejoin the M1 at J21 for #Leicester as long as you stay on the M6 to J2 and then join the M69 northbound. — Highways England (@HighwaysEMIDS) February 7, 2019 Report

Originally, both lanes were closed but the southbound side reopened at about 05:30.

Police said they were also called to a second crash at junction 19 northbound at about 06:45 between a lorry and three other vehicles.

One person suffered minor injuries and it has since been cleared.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.