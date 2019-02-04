Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV shows Neal pushing over her neighbour's plant pots

A woman whose neighbour was sentenced for a "campaign of intimidation" has said she is "flabbergasted" to see her at home.

Kathleen Neal, 79, of Castle Donington, Leicestershire, was given a 28-day jail term in her absence at Nottingham County Court last week.

A warrant for her arrest was issued and she appeared in court on Friday where her sentence was "stayed".

This means it was postponed. However, no further appearance has been listed.

The BBC does not know why the stay was granted or when it might expire.

Image caption Kathleen Neal was seen at her home on Monday after being sentenced last week

Susan Brookes said: "To see Mrs Neal back home again is quite galling.

"I want to see her in prison, to serve the sentence - the 28 days that the judge ordered for her. I also want to know why that has not happened."

"She certainly has been a neighbour from hell," she said.

Mrs Brookes said her neighbour had "relentlessly" targeted her and husband Keith, 70, since the year after they moved into the property in 2002.

Image caption Susan Brookes said she was "really, really angry" to see Neal at home

Neal sprayed weed killer and poured urine on to plants belonging to Mrs Brookes.

CCTV also showed her pushing over plant pots, having removed a fence panel.

The court heard her catalogue of anti-social behaviour included trespassing on the Brookes' property and conducting a campaign of silent phone calls made from a pay-as-you-go mobile phone.

Image copyright Susan Brookes Image caption Neal was caught spraying weed killer into her neighbour's garden

Mrs Brookes said: "We won't leave. We'll never leave. She has tried to make our lives so uncomfortable that eventually we will give in but we won't give in."

She said they just wanted to enjoy their retirement at home.

Neal was also ordered to pay legal costs of £4,323 after seven breaches of an injunction placed on her in 2016.

