Police want information on Ashley Walker's movements from 21 to 24 January

Three people arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Leicester have been released on bail.

Ashley Walker, 31, died on Wednesday after being admitted to hospital on 24 January, telling a relative he had been attacked at a property in Tatlow Road.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out and further tests are being conducted, said Leicestershire Police.

A 50-year-old woman and two men aged 28 and 37 were held in connection with the assault.

The force said a "scene preservation" remained in place at an address in Tatlow Road while the investigation continues.

Officers want to trace Mr Walker's movements from when he saw his family on 21 January to him going to hospital.

Officers are viewing CCTV and carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area.

An address in Tatlow Road is still cordoned off

