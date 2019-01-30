Image caption Chad Gurney was convicted at Leicester Crown Court

A teenager who plotted to kill a man he met on a dating app has been convicted of attempted murder.

Chad Gurney, 19, wrote a "murder plan" setting out eight ways he wanted to kill, including slitting a man's throat with scissors, police said.

He met his victim on the dating site Grindr before the pair had consensual sex in a park in Leicester on 29 July.

After the encounter, Gurney tried to stab the man with a pair of scissors but he suffered only minor injuries.

Gurney went on to hand himself into police.

Officers said they found a "planning a murder" notebook, along with a diary containing "thoughts of murderous intent" in his home.

Police said during an interview Gurney also admitted he had twice made plans to kill somebody.

'Dangerous person'

Det Con Angela Hearnshaw said: "Given Gurney's early admissions and the diary and murder plan seized from his address, it is clear Gurney has an obsession with murder and has fantasized about killing people.

"He had gone out previously with an intention of hurting someone and in some instances has been very close to carrying out his plan.

"It is clear Gurney is a dangerous person. This incident could have ended with someone's life being taken and I am pleased that justice has been served."

Gurney, of Saffron Lane, Leicester, admitted possession of an offensive weapon but denied attempted murder.

Following a trial at Leicester Crown Court, he was convicted of the more serious offence and is due to be sentenced on 29 April.

