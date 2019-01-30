Image copyright Harborough FM Image caption The standalone machine was targeted in Western Avenue, Market Harborough

A cash machine has been badly damaged and money stolen in an attack in Leicestershire.

The free-standing device was targeted in Western Avenue, Market Harborough, just after 01:20 GMT.

Police said no injuries had been reported and have not revealed how much cash was taken.

A vehicle, believed to be an Audi RS6, with the registration plate EF12 VRG was reportedly seen near the incident, officers added.

Image copyright Harborough FM Image caption Police said no injuries have been reported

Leicestershire Police have appealed for information.

Image copyright Harborough FM Image caption A vehicle, believed to be an Audi RS6, was reportedly seen near the incident

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.