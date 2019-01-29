Image caption Police have confirmed the pedestrian who died was a teenage girl

A pedestrian killed after being hit by a bus was a teenage girl, it has been confirmed.

The girl sustained "serious injuries" on Meadow Lane in Coalville at about 15:30 GMT on Monday and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Floral tributes have been left near to where the accident happened, which is close to several schools.

Officers said investigations into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing and witnesses are being interviewed.

Leicestershire Police added the bus driver was uninjured.

Image caption Meadow Lane in Coalville was shut for several hours after the crash

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.