A pedestrian has died after being hit by a bus, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Meadow Lane, in Coalville, Leicestershire, at about 15:30 GMT.

Leicestershire Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene while the bus driver was uninjured.

A stretch of the road between the junctions of Abbots Oak Drive and Warren Hills Road, which was closed has re-opened.

East Midlands Ambulance said: "Our Emergency Operations Centre sent ambulance clinicians in a fast response car and an ambulance, and they were supported on scene by an ambulance manager, a doctor and the air ambulance."

