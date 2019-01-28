Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Shilpa Uga (left) and Jatin Gohil both admitted making and distributing images of the girl

A teenager tried to kill herself after being blackmailed by a "callous" woman who threatened to share indecent images of her, a court heard.

The girl was contacted through social media by Shilpa Uga, posing as a 21-year-old man who asked her to send intimate photos and videos.

Uga, from Leicester, then demanded large amounts of money from the girl.

She was jailed for three years after admitting blackmail and five counts of having indecent images of a child.

Leicester Crown Court on Friday heard Uga had been in contact with the girl between January and April 2014, when the girl was aged 16.

Uga, 26, of Pine Tree Avenue, later threatened to post the images she had received online if the girl did not hand over the cash she had asked for.

Uga's offences only came to light when the teenager tried to take her own life and was found by a family member.

'Traumatic period'

During the police investigation it was revealed Uga had also shared the photos and videos with Jatin Gohil, 28, of St Barnabas Road, Leicester.

He pleaded guilty earlier this month to seven counts of possession, making and distributing indecent images of a child.

He was also jailed for three years, and both defendants were placed on the sex offenders register.

Det Con Skarv Hussain said: "This was an extremely traumatic period for the victim who felt she had no alternative than to take her life.

"Uga's actions were callous and she had no regard for the effect it would have on the young victim."

